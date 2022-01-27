Deaimon Anime Unveils Visual, More Character Designs, April Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Rin Asano 's Deaimon manga revealed a new visual and the anime's April premiere date on Friday.

The site also unveiled the designs for two more characters:

Rikiya Koyama as Heigo Irino



Sayaka Ohara as Fuki Irino





The manga's story centers on Nagomu, a man who left his home in Kyoto and his family's confectionary shop when he became a musician. Upon hearing that his father has been hospitalized though, he comes back home to take over the family business. However, while he was gone, a young girl named Itsuka started working at the shop. The whereabouts of Itsuka's parents is unknown, and she has no other relatives, and Nagomu finds himself as foster parent for Itsuka. Itsuka, on the other hand, dislikes Nagomu for abandoning the family to become a musician. She proclaims that it will be her who will take over the shop one day instead of Nagomu.

The anime stars Nobunaga Shimazaki as Nagomu Irino and Kozue Yūki as Itsuka Yukihira. Other cast members include:

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( A Centaur's Life , Romeo × Juliet , AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue ) is directing the anime at Encourage Films ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM , Etotama , Isekai Cheat Magician ). Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Tamako Love Story , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Magical Girl Site ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Shigyō Satō is designing the props and drawing the confectionaries. Yūki Yomogida is designing the 2D art and costumes, and Yumiko Kuga ( Studio Jack ) is the art director. Yukie Yamamoto ( Inaho ) is directing the CG, and Noa Matsumoto ( Inaho ) is the compositing director of photography. Akari Saitō ( Mishima Editing Room ) is editing. Ren Takada is composing the music. Hiroto Morishita is directing the audio. Midorimatsu is presenting the project.