Pokémon Journeys Anime Casts Hiro Shimono, Yui Ogura

Piers, Marnie appear in anime on February 25

The Pokémon anime's Twitter account revealed on Thursday two new cast members for the Pokémon - Journeys anime. The newly announced cast will debut in the anime on February 25, and it includes:

Hiro Shimono as Piers (Nezu)

Yui Ogura as Marnie (Mary)

Netflix premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10. The second part of the anime debuted on Netflix on January 21.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Amazon Prime Video is exclusively streaming a four-episode special titled Pocket Monster: Kami to Yobareshi Arceus (Arceus Who is Called a God). The episodes celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus . The first two episodes streamed on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, and the last two episodes will stream on Friday. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch on Friday.