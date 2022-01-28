hololive Virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua Gets Console Game

Entergram is developing game for release this year

hololive announced on Friday that Virtual Youtuber Minato Aqua is getting her own game this year on an "an unspecified console or portable game system." Entergram is developing and publishing the game. hololive teased that it will reveal further details at a later date.

Minato Aqua is a second-generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in August 2018. She performed at the "Minato Aqua One Man Live 2022: Aqua Iro in Wonderland" concert on Friday.

Minato, Oozora Subaru, and Momosuzu Nene — are part of a unit called NEGI☆U. The unit's first single was "Tsumari wa Itsumo Kujikenai!" which was the ending theme song for the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga.

She had a horse race named after her in July 2021.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

Source: hololive's Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄