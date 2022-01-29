Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 17-23

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.7% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)