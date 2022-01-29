Takashi Minakuchi Launches Gundam: N-Extreme Manga in February

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. 2 XBoost arcade game will have a manga titled Kidō Senshi Gundam : N-Extreme by Takashi Minakuchi that will start in the magazine's next issue in February. The manga is part of a larger "Project N-Extreme" that will also affect the game.

The game launched in Japanese arcades in March 2021.

The Gundam Extreme Vs. Full Boost game debuted in arcades in Japan in 2012. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released the Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 arcade game in Japan in October 2018. The most recent console game is Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON , which launched for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020.