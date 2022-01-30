Drifting Dragons Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for the television anime of Taku Kuwabara 's Drifting Dragons ( Kūtei Dragons ) manga on Tuesday and it includes:

The dub cast remains the same as the Netflix version of the anime.

Sentai Filmworks will launch the series on Blu-ray Disc on April 12. The company describes the series:

Dragons may be huge flying leviathans, but their colossal bodies are also treasure troves of valuable oils and enough succulent flesh to feed small villages. So, even though it's incredibly dangerous, the profession of draking is still profitable enough for the crews of airships like the Quin Zaza to risk their lives in the deadly pursuit of the airborne behemoths. The mortality rate can be high, however, and the Zaza's newest recruit, Takita, will have to learn the ins and outs of her lethal new vocation quickly, even as her reckless crewmate Mika seems determined to set the worst possible example. That leaves it up the rest of the Quin Zaza crew to keep the new rookie on the right side of the food chain as they pursue the deadliest catch of all - DRIFTING DRAGONS !

The series premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block in January 2020. The entire series began streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan in the same month, with a total of 12 episodes available. Netflix streamed the anime in the United States in April 2020.

Tadahiro Yoshihira directed the anime at Polygon Pictures , and Makoto Uezu both wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director.

Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme song "Gunjō" (Ultramarine). Four-member female rock band Red Park ( Akai Kōen ) performed the ending theme song "Zettai Reido" (Absolute Zero).

Kodansha Comics began releasing Kuwabara's manga digitally in December 2017, and is also releasing the manga in print. The company released the 10th volume in print on November 16. Kuwabara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled volume on January 7.

A serialized novel in the franchise debuted in the Da Vinci magazine in May 2019. The novel focuses on Vanabelle and other original female characters. Kuwabara is drawing illustrations for the novel.

Source: Sentai Filmworks (link 2)