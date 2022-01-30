Kuroko's Basketball Anime Gets New Anime Music Video for 10th Anniversary

The official website for the anime adaptations of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko's Basketball manga announced on Monday that the franchise will launch a 10th anniversary celebration that will run from April 2022 to March 2023. The celebration will include a new song by GRANRODEO and Kensho Ono , with an accompanying music video featuring new anime footage. Production I.G will once again produce the new anime music video.

The project will also involve a new key art exhibition for the anime in Tokyo in April, and in Osaka in June. There will also be a "10th anniversary Party!" display in July in Tokyo, and in September in Osaka. A new official store for the franchise will open for one year at the Ikebukuro Parco department store beginning in April. The NAMJATOWN amusement park in Tokyo will host events throughout the year, and Namco will offer various Kuroko's Basketball prizes at its amusement venues such as arcades nationwide.

The first television anime series premiered in 2012, followed by a second season in 2013, and a third season in 2015. Kuroko's Basketball : Last Game ( Gekijōban Kuroko no Basuke Last Game ), the anime film adaptation of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko no Basuke Extra Game sequel manga opened in Japan in March 2017.

Fujimaki serialized his Kuroko's Basketball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2008-2014. Viz Media published the manga in English.