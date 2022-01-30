Pokémon Franchise's Daniel Arsham Art Exhibits to Show New Anime Short

"A Ripple in Time" exhibitions feature paintings, sculptures in Tokyo in February

The Pokémon Company International announced last week that it is collaborating with artist Daniel Arsham to hold a series of five art exhibitions titled "A Ripple in Time" in Tokyo in February. The exhibitions will feature a similarly titled anime short, which Arsham is also producing in collaboration with the company. The Pokémon Company International is streaming a preview of the short.

Arsham is collaborating with Pokémon anime series director Kunihiko Yuyama on the project.

Five Tokyo venues — Nanzuka Underground, Sogetsu Plaza, Nanzuka 2G, Roppongi Hills 66 Plaza, and 3110NZ by LDH Kitchen — will host the exhibitions. The exhibitions will feature some of Arsham's paintings, as well as sculpture work based on quartz crystal and bronze.