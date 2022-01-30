Risumai's Konna Watashi ni Kitaishinai de Manga Ends on February 26

Manga about girl desperately struggling to maintain ice queen image launched in August 2020

The March issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine revealed on Thursday that Risumai 's Konna Watashi ni Kitaishinai de (Don't Have Expectations for Someone Like Me) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 26.

The manga centers on Elicia, a girl who outwardly seems to have it all: the model height, the platinum blonde hair, the looks, the figure, and the ice queen stoicism. She is a half-Japanese, half-Russian lone wolf who takes her coffee in bitter black. She's well aware of how everyone sees her. But in secret, she is only barely able to keep up the image: she hates black coffee, can't speak a lick of Russian, and is deathly afraid of breaking the facade and making everyone disappointed in her. One day, when she thinks she is alone and can loosen up, a boy spots her being clumsy, and sees through her carefully crafted image.

Risumai launched the manga in August 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021.

Risumai launched a manga adaptation of Hanyū's Cheat Skill 'Shisha Sosei' ga Kakusei Shite, Inishie no Maōgun o Fukkatsu Sasete Shimaimashita ~Daremo Shinasenai Saikyō Healer~ (I Accidentally Resurrected the Demon King's Ancient Army When I Learned the 'Resurrection' OP Skill ~The Strongest Healer Who Won't Let Anyone Die~) light novel series in Monthly Comic Rex in June 2020, and it is ongoing.

Risumai previously drew the manga adaptation of Takafumi Nanatsuki 's Shomin Sample: I Was Abducted by an Elite All-Girls School as a Sample Commoner light novel series. Risumai launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in 2012, and ended it in September 2018. Ichijinsha published 15 compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it published the 15th volume in June 2021.