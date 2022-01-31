Atelier Online Smartphone Game Ends Service on March 31

Game launched in Japanese in October 2018, in English in July 2021

KOEI Tecmo announced on Wednesday that NHN Play Art and Gust 's Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle ( Atelier Online ~Bressisle no Renkinjutsushi~ ) smartphone game will end service on March 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST. The company will initiate refunds for in-game items on the same day.

Boltrend Games' English release of the game launched in July 2021. The company has not revealed if the English version of the game will still be functional after the Japanese version ends service.

The game allows multiple players to play cooperatively in combat and explore the world, but a player can also play alone. As in other Atelier games, players are able to wander the world and collect items and ingredients that they can then mix in alchemical recipes to create new items. Players are also able to change the costume, appearance, and equipment of their characters, as well as change and gain skills.

Gust originally revealed the game during its "Atelier Series 20th Anniversary Presentation" event in June 2017. NHN Play Art is planning, developing, and running the smartphone game for iOS and Android devices. The game is free to play with optional in-game purchases available.

The game was originally slated to launch in winter 2017 but was delayed that December to 2018. The game eventually launched in October 2018.

Source: Atelier Online's website via Gematsu