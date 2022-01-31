Comic Market 100 Event to Be Held on August 13-14, Will Have Pre-Sold Tickets Only

Event again plans to require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test

The organizers of the Comic Market ( Comiket ) event announced on Monday that the Comic Market 100 event will take place on August 13-14 in person.

The event staff stated it plans to have 80,000-90,000 participants each day at the event, and tickets will be necessary to attend. All tickets will be pre-sold, and no tickets will be sold at the event itself.

The event plans to use part of Tokyo Big Sight itself to check for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and to take temperatures. The staff said they think attendees will need to prove they've had three vaccination shots (so including a booster shot) in order to be able to attend. Participants who get checked will obtain a wristband and can then attend the event.

Comic Market 99 had allowed around 55,000 participants per day when it was held on December 30-31. Two Comiket staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 4. The staff later reported that four more people linked to the event tested positive for COVID-19.