Comic Market 100 Event to Be Held on August 13-14, Will Have Pre-Sold Tickets Only
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The organizers of the Comic Market (Comiket) event announced on Monday that the Comic Market 100 event will take place on August 13-14 in person.
The event staff stated it plans to have 80,000-90,000 participants each day at the event, and tickets will be necessary to attend. All tickets will be pre-sold, and no tickets will be sold at the event itself.
The event plans to use part of Tokyo Big Sight itself to check for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and to take temperatures. The staff said they think attendees will need to prove they've had three vaccination shots (so including a booster shot) in order to be able to attend. Participants who get checked will obtain a wristband and can then attend the event.
Comic Market 99 had allowed around 55,000 participants per day when it was held on December 30-31. Two Comiket staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 4. The staff later reported that four more people linked to the event tested positive for COVID-19.
