'How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno' Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

1st of manga's last 2 chapters debuts on March 11

This year's third issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that tugeneko 's Ueno-san wa Bukiyō ( How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) manga will end in two chapters. The manga will release its next chapter in the magazine's sixth issue on March 11.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the manga's television anime adaptation, and it describes the story:

Not only is Ueno the president of the science club at her junior high school, she's a genius inventor, too! However, despite everything she has going for her, there's one big problem she can't seem to solve: no matter what she does, she can't figure out how to confess to her crush, Tanaka! Can she find a way to give her heart what it truly yearns for?

tugeneko launched the manga in Young Animal in February 2015. Hakusensha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in July 2020.

The anime premiered in Japan in January 2019. The anime streamed on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in July 2020.