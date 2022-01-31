Otakon 2022 Event to Require COVID-19 Vaccination, Masks

Washington D.C. convention takes place on July 29-31

The staff of the Otakon convention announced on Monday that the Otakon 2022 event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.

Washington D.C. launched a city-wide vaccination entry requirement (VaxDC), which calls for establishments to verify that patrons are vaccinated against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Events DC, the host of conventions in Washington D.C., instituted a proof-of-vaccine requirement for all guests in its venues, in accordance with guidelines issued by the DC Department of Health and Executive Office of the Mayor.

Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

25,543 people attended the in-person Otakon 2021 event at the same venue from August 6-8. The event required masks in most settings, but did not require proof of vaccinations for attendees. Otakorp stressed that it "highly recommend[ed] all eligible individuals are vaccinated if attending." The event required masks be worn at all times for anyone over the age of two, except in certain situations: while eating or drinking in designated areas, for the convenience of having a person's lips read for those deaf or hard of hearing, cosplayers while photos are being taken while socially distanced, and presenters during panels while socially distanced.

The event did not have any international guests last year due to travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine requirements. Otakorp previously stated, " Otakon is dedicated to the safety of its membership and will be following any CDC and local guidelines that may still be in effect at the time of the convention."

Otakon held the Otakon Online virtual event on August 1, 2020.

Otakon 's inaugural event in July 1994 took place at the Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania and had 350 unique memberships.