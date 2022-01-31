Tales of Arise Game Streams New Introduction Anime Video by ufotable

The official Twitter account for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Arise role-playing game began streaming on Monday a new English-subtitled introduction anime video by ufotable ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ). ufotable also handled the game's animation.

Preserve the future of Dahna by challenging the unfortunate fates of our heroes. Discover – or rediscover – the origin of #TalesofArise in this new Introduction Animation by ufotable!(@TalesofSeries)January 31

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the story:

Tales of Arise takes place in a solar system containing the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena. The inhabitants of Dahna have always paid reverence to their planetary neighbors on Rena - a planet they can clearly see in their sky - as a land of the righteous and divine. For the people of Dahna, legends and lore about Rena and its inhabitants have been handed down for countless generations, and through time, have become facts in their minds that have actually masked a cruel reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, the people of Rena have ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping its people of their dignity and freedom. Tales of Arise begins with two people, born on different worlds, each longing to change their fate and create a new future for themselves and perhaps their people. Featuring an original cast of characters, a dramatic storyline, dynamic combat, breath-taking environments, with some classic Tales Of elements included; Tales of Arise marks a new beginning for the famed JRPG franchise .

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Tales of Arise for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan. The game was originally slated to launch in 2020, but Bandai Namco delayed the game past 2020 "due to the ambitious nature of the project." Yusuke Tomizawa ( God Eater ) has taken charge of the franchise 's development team beginning with Tales of Arise . Longtime Tales of team artist Minoru Iwamoto was art director for first time in franchise .

Tales of Arise won Best Role-Playing Game in the Game Awards 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game launched in Japan on November 3 and outside of Japan on November 4.

Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad , Kamikaze Douga 's anime adaptation of the Tales of Luminaria smartphone game debuted on streaming services in Japan on January 21. Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on January 20.

Source: Tales of Arise game's Twitter account via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.