Tsukikage's Tensai Saijaku Mamono Tsukai wa Kikan Shitai Novels Get Manga

Manga debuts on February 26

This year's March issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine announced on Thursday that Tsukikage's Tensai Saijaku Mamono Tsukai wa Kikan Shitai (The Weakest Genius Demon Messenger Wants to Return) light novel series is getting a manga that will launch in the magazine's next issue on February 26. Aonagi is drawing the manga and Re:Shimashima is designing the characters.

Tsukikage launched the Tensai Saijaku Mamono Tsukai wa Kikan Shitai: Saikyо̄ no Jūsha to Hikihanasarete, Mishiranu Chi ni Tobasaremashita novel series in September 2020 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Ichijinsha published the first volume of the light novel series in December 2020, and it published the second volume on December 2.

The novels follow a demon messenger named Phil who ends up lost in a new, strange place, separated from his servant.

Yen Press licensed Rai Hebino 's Let This Grieving Soul Retire! manga based on Tsukikage's novel series.

Source: Monthly Comic Rex March issue

