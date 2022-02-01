Actresses/Singers Haruka Fukuhara, Miku Itō Diagnosed With COVID-19

Both had fevers on Monday

The agency Ken On announced on Tuesday that actress and singer Haruka Fukuhara was diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She had a fever on Monday, so she took a PCR test which came back positive on Tuesday. She is undergoing treatment under the guidance of medical professionals.

Agency Style Cube also announced on Tuesday that voice actress and singer Miku Itō has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had a fever on Monday, so she took a PCR test and ended up testing positive. She is currently being treated at home as directed by her doctor. Her agency is looking to have her undergo treatment under the guidance of medical professionals.

Fukuhara's first starring role was Main Hiiragi in the 2009 hybrid anime/live-action television series Cookin' Idol Ai! Mai! Main! She also played Himari Arisugawa/Cure Custard in the Kirakira Precure a la Mode anime series. She performed ending theme songs for the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Kaguya-sama: Love is War . She has since starred in the anime films Hello World , Sing a Bit of Harmony , and Hula Fulla Dance .

Itō has performed theme songs for several anime, including The Quintessential Quintuplets , Adachi and Shimamura , Nekopara , Plunderer , and Akebi's Sailor Uniform . She also provides the voice of Kokoro Tsurumaki in BanG Dream! , Kokkoro in Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets , Shimamura in Adachi and Shimamura , and Nanako Usami in Locodol .

Sources: Ken-On via Otakomu, Miku Itо̄'s Twitter account via Otakomu