Fanworks, Tokyo Otaku Mode Plan Anime of CryptoNinja NFT Project

The anime studio Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ), online pop culture commerce company Tokyo Otaku Mode , startup incubator platform Tsucrea, and digital content company The Battle announced on Monday that they are planning an anime of the CryptoNinja non-fungible token (NFT) project. The initiative is launching with an anime promotional video by Fanworks , but the companies are aiming to produce a full-fledged anime.

Investor Ikehaya produced the CryptoNinja NFT project last year with illustrations by Rii2 linked to digital tokens. Fanworks reports CryptoNinja is Japan's most active NFT project with 159 Ether (about 50 million yen or US$430,000 as of Monday) earned from a community of under 10,000 fans and creators.

Sources: Fanworks, animeanime.biz