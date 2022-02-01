Fate/Grand Order Game Producer Yosuke Shiokawa Leaves Delight Works to Form New Studio

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Fate/Grand Order producer Yōsuke Shiokawa has left Delight Works to form his own new studio, Fahrenheit 213, which will focus on the development of new intellectual property.

Aniplex revealed on Tuesday that it has acquired all shares of Lasengle from Delight Works . This completes the acquisition that was announced on December 15. Delight Works spun off its games division into the new company Lasengle, and then Aniplex acquired the new company and turned it into its new, wholly owned subsidiary.

Atsuhiro Iwakami is the chairman executive director of Lasengle. Yoshinori Ono is the president and representative director. Wataro Onoki, Hide Nagata, Keiki Ishikawa, and Yorio Ishi are the company's directors.

Shiokawa joined Delight Works in 2016 and worked as a producer on the Fate/Grand Order game. Shiokawa previously worked at Square Enix and worked on games such as Kingdom Hearts II and Dissidia: Final Fantasy.

Ono previously confirmed that the development and operations staff would transfer to Aniplex 's new company. Titles such as Fate/Grand Order will continue operations under the new subsidiary. The new company will continue development on the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game, and the production committee of the game will change to be Aniplex , Notes (the corporate name of the Type-Moon creative circle), and Lasengle.

Delight Works will continue working on its other projects outside of its game development division.

Delight Works is best known for developing the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game, which has inspired numerous spinoff anime, manga, and games. The game, one of the largest and most successful smartphone games in Japan, is based on Type-Moon 's Fate/stay night franchise , but with an entirely new story and dramatically expanded world. Aniplex publishes the game, and released it in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

Aniplex 's existing subsidiaries include the anime studios A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks , the game company Quatro A, and the North America distributor Aniplex of America . It also established the joint company Peppermint Anime in Germany, and it established 3D CG animation company Boundary in March 2020. Sony owns Aniplex through its Sony Music Entertainment Japan arm.