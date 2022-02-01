News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 30-February 5

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, Adachi and Shimamura anime; Hello, Melancholic!, 5 Seconds Before a Witch Falls in Love manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 1
Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko Complete Series Essentials BDCite Funimation US$34.98 February 1
Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 February 1
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 1
Yuyushiki BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 February 1

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
5 Seconds Before a Witch Falls in Love Graphic Novel (GN)Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 1
Black Clover GN 28Cite Viz Media US$9.99 February 1
Chainsaw Man GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 1
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 1
Dr. Stone GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 1
Hello, Melancholic! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 1
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 1
Interspecies Reviewers GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 3 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 1
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 1
The King's Beast GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 1
Knight of the Ice GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 1
Laughing Under the Clouds GN 6Please Tokyopop US$12.99 February 1
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 1
Orient GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Peach Boy Riverside GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 1
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 1
The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 7Please One Peace US$11.95 February 1
Seraph of the End GN 23Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 1
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 February 1
Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 1
Vampire Dormitory GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
We Never Learn GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 1
Yona of the Dawn GN 34Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 1

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
5 Seconds Before a Witch Falls in Love GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Black Clover GN 28AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 1
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 2
Chainsaw Man GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 1
Chihayafuru GN 30Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
CITY GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 February 1
A Condition Called Love GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Dr. Stone GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 1
GTO: 14 Days in Shonan GNs 1-9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each February 1
GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka GNs 1-25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each February 1
Hello, Melancholic! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 2
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 3Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 1
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 1
The King's Beast GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 1
Knight of the Ice GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 20Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Lightning and Romance GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
My Darling, the Company President GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
My Master Has No Tail GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
Restart After Growing Hungry GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
Seraph of the End GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 1
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Reckless Journey GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 2
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 1
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 2
We Never Learn GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 1
Yona of the Dawn GN 34Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 1

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disciple of the Lich Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 1
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 17Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 February 1
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 February 1
Sword Art Online: Progressive Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 1

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 10Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3

