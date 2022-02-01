News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 30-February 5
posted on by Alex Mateo
Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, Adachi and Shimamura anime; Hello, Melancholic!, 5 Seconds Before a Witch Falls in Love manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 1
|Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko Complete Series Essentials BDCite
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|February 1
|Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 1
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 1
|Yuyushiki BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|February 1
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|5 Seconds Before a Witch Falls in Love Graphic Novel (GN)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 1
|Black Clover GN 28Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Chainsaw Man GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 1
|Dr. Stone GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Hello, Melancholic! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 1
|I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 1
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 1
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 1
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
|The King's Beast GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Knight of the Ice GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 1
|Laughing Under the Clouds GN 6Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 1
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 1
|Orient GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 1
|Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 1
|The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 7Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|February 1
|Seraph of the End GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|February 1
|Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 1
|Vampire Dormitory GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|We Never Learn GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Yona of the Dawn GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 1
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|5 Seconds Before a Witch Falls in Love GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- GN 4Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Black Clover GN 28AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 2
|Chainsaw Man GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
|Chihayafuru GN 30Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|CITY GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|February 1
|A Condition Called Love GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Dr. Stone GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
|GTO: 14 Days in Shonan GNs 1-9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|February 1
|GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka GNs 1-25Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|February 1
|Hello, Melancholic! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 2
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 1
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
|The King's Beast GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
|Knight of the Ice GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 20Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Lightning and Romance GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|My Darling, the Company President GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|My Master Has No Tail GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Restart After Growing Hungry GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Seraph of the End GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Reckless Journey GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 2
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 1
|Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 2
|We Never Learn GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
|Yona of the Dawn GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 1
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Disciple of the Lich Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 1
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 17Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 1
|The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 1
|Sword Art Online: Progressive Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 1
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3