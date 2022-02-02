Hajime Yamamura's Dragon's Summer Manga Enters Climax

Manga about 2 boys' fateful summer meeting launched in January 2021

The March issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed on January 28 that Hajime Yamamura 's Dragon's Summer ~Kuro to Watashi no Natsu Yasumi~ (Me and Kuro's Summer Vacation) manga is entering its climax in the magazine's next issue on February 28.

The manga centers on Isana, a city boy who begins the story by going for a summer trip to his father's rural hometown, surrounded by mountains, lakes, and forests. They make the trip to their late grandfather's house, but on the way there, they encounter something odd. The story takes a turn when Isana meets a mysterious boy named Kuro.

Yamamura launched the manga in Young King Ours in January 2021. Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2021.

Yamamura's Kamisama Dolls manga, which ended in 2013, inspired a 13-episode anime series that aired from July to September 2011. Crunchyroll streamed Kamisama Dolls in various countries as it aired in Japan.

Yamamura launched the Shikkoku no Ziggy (Jet Black Ziggy) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in September 2019 and ended it in November 2020. Shogakukan published three volumes for the manga.