Live-Action Usogui Film's Trailer Highlights Kakerō Criminal Organization

Film, companion live-action 4-episode web series debut on February 11

The official website for the live-action film of Toshio Sako 's Usogui ( The Lie Eater ) manga began streaming a new trailer for the film on Wednesday. The trailer highlights Kakerō, the shadowy antagonist organization that has had a hand in every major Japanese political event since feudal times.

The film will open on February 11. A companion live-action four-episode web series titled Usogui -Kurama Ranko-hen/Kaji Takaomi-hen- (The Lie Eater -Ranko Kurama's Story/Takaomi Kaji's Story) will stream on the dTV streaming service on the same day.

The film stars Ryūsei Yokohama as the protagonist Baku Madarame. Hayato Sano plays Baku's partner Takaomi Kaji. Hideo Nakata ( Ring , Dark Water , L change the WorLd ) is directing the film. B'z is performing the film's theme song "Live."

The live-action film was announced in 2016.

The story of Usogui follows a brilliant gambler named Baku "Usogui" Madarame as he lays down his life as the wager for various games.

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. Sako launched a spinoff manga titled Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- (The Lie Eater: Referree Hikoichi Yakō) in Weekly Young Jump in October 2021, and ended it in November 2021. The main manga inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012.