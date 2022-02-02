Satoshi Mizukami's Planet With Manga Ends in 8th Volume

7th volume shipped on Monday

In an afterword for the seventh compiled book volume of Satoshi Mizukami 's Planet With manga, Mizukami revealed that the manga will end in the eighth volume. He added that he had underestimated the amount of chapters and volumes it would take to end the manga, so the eighth volume will be a larger volume than normal. He also stated that the eighth volume will have original stories for the manga. The seventh volume shipped on Monday.

Planet With entered its final arc in July 2021. Mizukami revealed on January 3 that he plans to end the manga before this summer. After Planet With ends, he will update his World End Solte ( Saihate no Solte ) manga more frequently. Mizukami updates World End Solte with an "irregular" schedule.

The Planet With manga is part of J.C. Staff and manga creator Mizukami's original mecha anime and manga project. Mizukami is drawing the manga, which launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2018.

The manga premiered on Crunchyroll 's digital manga platform in English in July 2018, and simultaneous publication with Japan began in the same month. The website describes the anime's story:

"I'm an ally to people I want to ally with. That's all!" Sōya Kuroi lives a peaceful life despite having no memories of his past. But one day, his city is suddenly attacked by a giant machine known as a "Nebula Weapon." Along with the cat-like Sensei and the gothic lolita girl Ginko, he is dragged into the fight, but he ends up the enemy of seven heroes who are working to protect the city. What is Sōya's reason for fighting that is locked deep within his memories?

The anime premiered in July 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide outside of Asia.

Mizukami launched the World End Solte manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi manga website in January 2020. Seven Seas has licensed the manga.

Mizukami's Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ( Hoshi no Samidare ) manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation this summer, 12 years after the manga ended.