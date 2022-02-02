Sukeban Deka Pretend Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Deaths in Artist's Family

Manga spinoff launched in August 2021

Manga creator Shingi Hosokawa announced on their Twitter account on Tuesday that the Sukeban Deka Pretend manga will go on hiatus, and will not appear in the March issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine on Friday. Hosokawa explained that their grandfather passed away in January, soon after their grandmother passed away in December, and that they are currently mentally unable to keep up with the manga's schedule. Hosokawa did not announce a date for the manga's return.

The manga spinoff of Shinji Wada 's Sukeban Deka manga launched in Monthly Princess in August 2021. Wada is credited for the original work, Sai Ihara is penning the script, and Hosokawa is drawing the art. The manga centers on Asami, a cheerful girl who attends Takanoha High School. The story begins when she encounters a mysterious yo-yo, and a mysterious girl.

Wada's iconic Sukeban Deka manga centers on Saki Asamiya, a high school delinquent who strikes a deal with the police to investigate her former high school and bust illegal gang activities, in exchange for her mother's pardon. Armed with her metal yo-yo, she fights the Mizuchi sisters, who de facto control the school.

Sukeban Deka previously inspired two spinoff manga. Saori Muronaga launched Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka (The Sukeban Deka Who Leapt Through Time) in Monthly Princess in January 2021. Ashibi Fukui launched Re: Sukeban Deka in the same magazine in February 2021.

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.

Image from Shingi Hosokawa's Twitter account

Source: Shingi Hosokawa's Twitter account