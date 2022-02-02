TMS Entertainment USA Streams 1st 3 Episodes of Tomorrow's Joe 2 Anime

TMS Entertainment USA announced on Twitter on Thursday that it is streaming the first three episodes of the Tomorrow's Joe 2 ( Ashita no Joe 2 ) anime series on YouTube .

The anime premiered in October 1980 and has 47 episodes.

TMS Entertainment USA describes the anime:

A continuation of the previous series, Ashita no Joe . After accidently killing his rival in a boxing match six months ago, Joe, a boxer, steps into the ring once again to pick up the pieces of his past and regain his former glory.

Osamu Dezaki directed the anime and Ichiro Araki composed the music. Akio Sugino designed the characters and was the animation director. Asao Takamori and Tetsuya Chiba are credited as the original creators.

Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video have also previously streamed the anime.

The first season of the anime premiered in 1970 and aired for 79 episodes. Both anime are based on Tetsuya Chiba 's Ashita no Joe manga , which ran from 1968 to 1973. The manga also inspired two anime films in 1980 and 1981. Most recently, the manga's story was re-imagined in a new sci-fi setting with new characters in 2018's Megalobox anime, which credits the original manga as its origin. The sequel series for Megalobox , Megalobox 2: Nomad , premiered in April 2021.