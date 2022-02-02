Voice Actors Tetsuya Kakihara, Kotori Koiwai, Hiro Shimono Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency Zynchro announced on Twitter on Wednesday that voice actor Tetsuya Kakihara ( Fairy Tail 's Natsu Dragneel, Gurren Lagann 's Simon, Final Fantasy XV's Prompto Argentum) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Kakihara had a slight fever on January 29, so he took a PCR test and ended up testing positive. He will recieve medical treatment for a certain amount of time.

The official website for The [email protected] franchise also announced on Wednesday that voice actress Kotori Koiwai ( The [email protected] Million Live! 's Tomoka Tenkuubashi, Non Non Biyori 's Renge Miyauchi, The Seven Deadly Sins ' Elaine) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Koiwai will not participate in "THE IDOLM＠STER MILLION LIVE! 8thLIVE [email protected]" event on February 12-13. The website confirmed that all other performers have tested negative for COVID-19. The event's staff will take measures in accordance with the infection control guidelines and talk with involved parties regarding the event in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Koiwai has set up a recording studio at home. She claimed that she could do narration, dialogue, and song recordings all at home.

Talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Wednesday that voice actor Hiro Shimono ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Zenitsu Agatsuma, Attack on Titan 's Conny Springer, My Hero Academia 's Dabi) has been diagnosed for COVID-19 for the second time. He had been informed that he was a close contact for someone with COVID-19, so he voluntarily quarantined himself. He then took a PCR test and tested positive. Shimono's condition is stable, and he does not have any major physical issues. He will receive medical treatment according to the instructions of the health center.

Shimono was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2021. He then underwent medical treatment and observation.

In related news, the staff of the "second season" of the stage play adaptation of the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime announced on Tuesday that the play has been delayed because two performance staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The performances for February 5-6 have been canceled. Customers can transfer their tickets for February 7, 8 or 10, depending on when they were originally going to watch the play. The performances on those days have also been moved an hour earlier to account for guidelines from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Customers can also receive refunds. The play was originally scheduled to run in Tokyo from February 4-14.

The stage play is titled Mobile Suit Gundam 00 -Hakai ni Yoru Saisei- Re:(in)novation . The play was previously slated to debut in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.