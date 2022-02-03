Belle Film's Japanese Blu-ray to Include Previously Unseen Footage as Bonus

Special Edition to add over four hours of bonus extras on April 20

The official website for Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime ) anime film announced on Thursday that the film's Special Edition Blu-ray Disc in Japan will include previously unreleased footage from the film as a bonus extra. The release will feature two bonus discs with over four hours of video extras, including the unreleased footage.

VAP will ship the Blu-ray Disc and DVD of the film in Japan on April 20. The Blu-ray Disc will come in a Special Edition and Standard Edition, while the DVD release will only have the Standard Edition. The Special Edition will offer the movie in regular high definition as well as Dolby Vision 4K HDR video with Dolby Atmos audio. The specifications do not list English subtitles.

In addition to the unreleased footage. the extras include a making-of documentary, behind-the-scenes footage at the dialogue recording sessions, footage from the press conference to announce the film's completion and the stage greetings (on opening day and later to celebrate the film's hit run), cast and director interviews, special roundtable discussions, promotional videos, and tie-in videos.

GKIDS began screening the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. on January 14. IMAX previews opened in select theaters on January 12. The film has earned US$3,366,867 in the U.S. box office, as of Monday. The film is Hosoda's highest grossing film in North America.

BELLE opened in Japan on July 16 last year. The film had IMAX screenings in 38 theaters throughout Japan. This makes BELLE the first of Hosoda's films to have IMAX screenings. The film has earned a cumulative total of 6.53 billion yen (about US$56.9 million) as of December 12. The film is Hosoda's highest-grossing film. MX4D screenings for the film opened on October 22.

Hosoda ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , The Boy and The Beast , Mirai ) directed and scripted the film, and is also credited for the original work. The film marks Studio Chizu 's 10th anniversary. Taisei Iwasaki ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , The Naked Director ) was the film's music director and composer.