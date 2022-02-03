Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base Arcade Card Game Launches on February 24

Game launches early in select stores on February 17

The Gundam.info portal site revealed on Thursday that Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, the new real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, will launch on February 24. The game will launch early in about 65 stores on February 17.

The SD Gundam promo card will be available in stores on February 26.

In the game, players act as a commander and leads five mobile suits and five pilots to fight against enemy battleships.

The game's < Season:01 > will include characters and units from the following series: Mobile Suit Gundam , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE .

The game will get a starter set that includes a set of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans starter decks (10 cards each),, a specially designed Bana Passport card, and a card case.

Source: Gundam.info