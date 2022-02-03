Nintendo Switch Console Crosses 100 Million in Sales

Switch surpasses Wii's lifetime sales

Nintendo 's latest earnings release reported on Thursday that the company's Nintendo Switch console has sold about 103.54 million units worldwide as of December 31, This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. The Switch has now surpassed the Nintendo Wii's lifetime sales of 101.63 million.

The company sold about 10.67 million Switch units between September and December. For the fiscal year so far, Nintendo has sold 11.79 million Switch units, 3.17 million Switch Lite units, and 3.99 million Switch OLED units.

The company sold about 179.29 million units of software for the console between April 1 and December 31.

The company revealed updated game sales as of December 31, including:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 43.35 million

: 43.35 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 37.62 million

: 37.62 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 27.40 million

: 27.40 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 25.80 million

: 25.80 million Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield : 23.90 million

and : 23.90 million Super Mario Odyssey : 23.02 million

: 23.02 million Super Mario Party : 17.39 million

: 17.39 million Pokémon : Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon : Let's Go, Eevee! : 14.33 million

and : 14.33 million Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl : 13.97 million

and : 13.97 million Ring Fit Adventure : 13.53 million

: 13.53 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 12.72 million

: 12.72 million Luigi's Mansion 3 : 11.04 million

Net sales for the first nine months of the current fiscal year declined by 6.0% compared to last year. Gross profit also declined by 2.5% compared to last year.

The Switch had sold 92.87 million units worldwide as of September 30.

Nikkei Asia reported that Nintendo will only be able to produce about 24 million units of the Nintendo Switch, about 20% less than its previously planned production estimate of 30 million units, for the fiscal year ending in March 2022. This number includes the newer Switch OLED model and Switch Lite consoles. Nintendo released the new OLED model of its Nintendo Switch console on October 8.

The Switch hybrid home and handheld console debuted on March 3, 2017. The Switch is the company's third best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS and Game Boy.

Source: Nintendo via Siliconera