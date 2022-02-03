Reiwa no Di Gi Charat Mini Anime's Teaser Reveals Theme Song, Fall Premiere

The official website for Reiwa no Di Gi Charat , the 24th anniversary project for the Di Gi Charat mascot franchise , began streaming a teaser promotional video for the project's new mini anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Aimaisa, Kōfukuron" (Ambiguity, Theory of Happiness) by Masami Okui , and also revealed the anime's fall premiere date.

The video also reveals the anime design for the new character Bushirodo-no-Mikoto or "Bushi-chan," Bushiroad 's guardian deity who was born in 2007 (the company's founding date). She enjoys freshly cooked white rice, mentaiko cod's roe, and oysters, and her specialty is pro-wrestling. The staff is holding a campaign until March 11 for fans to guess the character's voice cast member, and one of the fans who guess correctly will receive an illustration of Bushi-chan by original illustrator Koge Donbo .

Hiroaki Sakurai is returning to direct the new mini anime, although this time, LIDEN FILMS is animating. Atsuko Watanabe ( GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class , Hanayamata , Valkyria Chronicles ) is designing the characters. The franchise 's original character designer Koge Donbo drew the above key visual, as well as the following sketch to celebrate the news:

The cast includes:

The Di Gi Charat franchise features characters who were mascot characters for Broccoli and the GAMERS retail chain. The franchise stared in 1998 and features manga, anime, video games, and voice actor events. The franchise follows the alien-hybrid cat-girl Di Gi Charat who wants to be a superstar as she works at an anime chain store called Gamers.

The original 16-episode Di Gi Charat television anime series aired in 1999. Synch-Point released part of the series in North America on DVD in 2005, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in 2013.

Bushiroad , as part of its new partnership with media company Broccoli , featured a collaboration between Di Gi Charat and Bushiroad 's Lost Decade smartphone game, as part of an overall plan to "reboot" Broccoli 's Di Gi Charat franchise . Bushiroad stated the Di Gi Charat franchise was a trailblazer in " moe culture."