Voice Actresses Kaori Ishihara, Moe Toyota Diagnosed with COVID-19

Both had fevers

Talent agency Style Cube announced on Thursday that voice actresses Kaori Ishihara (Rena Minami in Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Tiese in Sword Art Online: Alicization ) and Moe Toyota (Kanon Matsubara in BanG Dream! , Sapphire Kawashima in Sound! Euphonium ) have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ishihara had a fever and other symptoms on January 28, so she took a PCR test at a medical institution and tested negative. However, she had a cough and sore throat, so she received medical treatment at home. Her symptoms continued, so she got retested on Wednesday, and she ended up testing positive. She is receiving medical treatment at home according to her doctor's instructions.

Toyota had been at home because she had been a close contact for someone with COVID-19 since January 31. She took a PCR test at a medical institution because of symptoms including a fever. She tested negative at first, but then retook it and tested positive. She is being treated at home according to her doctor's instructions.

Source: Style Cube via Otakomu (link 2)