Crunchyroll, Funimation Stream Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll and Funimation announced on Friday that they will stream all 23 English-dubbed episodes of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime, beginning on Sunday. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the dub on that day at 8:00 a.m. EST in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Toonami previously aired the anime in English.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018, and streamed on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The anime premiered with the English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in February 2019. The series adapted the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels, and aired for four cours , or four quarters of a year. Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 , the anime's "Final Season," premiered in July 2020, and it ended in September 2020.

Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the English dub of the first part.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster), Funimation (Liam Dempsey)