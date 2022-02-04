Sakurako О̄hara Joins Cast of Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film

Film opens on April 29

The staff of Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga announced on Friday that the film has cast Sakurako Ōhara as a guest who is possessed by ayakashi (pictured below).

Ryunosuke Kamiki (left in visual below) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) plays Yūko Ichihara.

Other cast members include:

Hokuto Matsumura as Shizuka Doumeki

Tina Tamashiro as Himawari Kunogi

as Himawari Kunogi Daoko as Marudashi "Maru"

as Marudashi "Maru" Serena Motola as Morodashi "Moro"

Shuri as Misaki

Nanase Nishino as Nekomusume

Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran , Helter Skelter ) is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida . Keiichirō Shibuya is composing the musical soundtrack.

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga which launched in 2013. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

The manga recently inspired a stage play adaptation that ran from September 17 to 26 in Tokyo, and October 1 to 3 in Kyoto.

