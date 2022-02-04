Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards RPG Gets Sequel

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden launches on February 17

Square Enix announced on Friday that Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars ( Voice of Cards: Dragon no Shima ), the role-playing game from NieR series director Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe , and Drakengard character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka, is getting a standalone sequel titled Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden . The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 17. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars launched for Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on October 28.

Square Enix describes the game:

In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars , players will venture through a story set long ago in a world shrouded in mystery, guided by the narrative voice of the Game Master (voiced in English by Todd Haberkorn ). Set in a world of swords and sorcery, the game is told entirely through the medium of cards. Players will follow the protagonist as he sets off on a journey to defeat a recently reawakened Dragon, that is threatening the land and its people, in hopes of securing an immense reward. He is joined on his travels by his companions; Mar, a monster very attached to him, and Melanie, a black witch with a grudge against the Dragon. Players will need to make choices throughout the story, as well as join in turn-based field and dungeon battles that unfold on a board, in the manner of traditional tabletop RPGs.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.