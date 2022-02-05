News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tropical-Rouge! Precure's finale episode earns 2.9% rating
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
|Fuji TV
|January 30 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|8.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan Gensaku 35-shūnen! Maru-chan, Minami no Shima e Iku! 1-jikan SP
|Fuji TV
|January 30 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|7.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 29 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 29 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.9
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
|NTV
|January 29 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 29 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 30 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure (Finale)
|TV Asahi
|July 30 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 29 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.7
|Lupin the 3rd Part 6
|NTV
|January 29 (Sat)
|00:55
|30 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)