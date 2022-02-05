News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tropical-Rouge! Precure's finale episode earns 2.9% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Fuji TV January 30 (Sun) 23:15 30 min. 8.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Gensaku 35-shūnen! Maru-chan, Minami no Shima e Iku! 1-jikan SP Fuji TV January 30 (Sun) 18:00 60 min. 7.7
Detective Conan NTV January 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Doraemon TV Asahi January 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act NTV January 29 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.4
One Piece Fuji TV January 30 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
Tropical-Rouge! Precure (Finale) TV Asahi July 30 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 29 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.7
Lupin the 3rd Part 6 NTV January 29 (Sat) 00:55 30 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

