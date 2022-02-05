Key, Ryukishi07's Loopers Kinetic Novel Gets Switch Release With English Text This Year

Prototype revealed on Thursday that it will release Visual Arts and Key 's LOOPERS kinetic novel on Switch this year. The release will feature Japanese voices and text in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese.

Visual Arts and Key released the all-ages game on PC in May 2021, and stated in May that the game will get an overseas release. A smartphone version of the game is also in development.

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry , Umineko - When They Cry franchises) wrote the scenario for the game, and Kei Mochizuki was in charge of illustration. Kazuma Takata directed the game. The companies revealed the kinetic novel along with two other novels in October 2020. Visual Arts and Key describe the story of LOOPERS :

Let's set out to find a real treasure. Tyler is a high school student who is obsessed with geocaching, a GPS-based treasure hunting game. One day during summer vacation, Tyler and his friends get drawn into a mysterious incident while out treasure-hunting. The real and imagined become interconnected. Thoughts are thrown into chaos. Tomorrow becomes today. Swallowed up by a time vortex, they are trapped in a never-ending time loop, repeating "today" again and again. Then they meet other "loopers." Simon, the leader, and the mysterious girl Mia. If they join forces, will they be able to break out from this eternal prison...?

The game stars: Sayaka Kaneko as Mia, Tomohito Takatsuka as Tyler, Hiyori Kono as Hilda, Shiori Izawa as Leona, Ryohei Kimura as Simon, Yōsuke Etō as Joe, Hina Kino as Holly, and Anna Yamaki as Ritapon. sana ( sajou no hana ) performs the theme song "Senya Ichiya" (A Thousand Nights One Night).

Source: Prototype