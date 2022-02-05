Seraph of the End Manga Heads Toward Climax

Manga launched in 2012, inspired 2 TV anime in 2015

In the author comments in the 26th compiled book volume of Takaya Kagami , Yamato Yamamoto , and Daisuke Furuya 's Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign ( Owari no Seraph ) manga, Kagami revealed on Friday that the manga is headed toward its climax. The manga's 27th volume will ship in June.

Kagami, Yamamoto, and storyboard artist Furuya launched the original Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2012. Viz Media publishes the manga in North America digitally and in print, and the company published the 23rd compiled volume on February 1. Viz Media and MANGA Plus also publish new chapters of the manga digitally simultaneously with their release in Japan.

The manga's story takes place in a world where an unknown virus has killed the entire human population except for children. Those children were then enslaved by vampires. The manga centers on Yūichirō Hyakuya, a human who dreams of becoming strong enough to kill all vampires.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in April 2015. The 12-episode second season of the anime, Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya , premiered in October 2015. Funimation streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and released them on home video.

Kagami also wrote an original prequel novel series titled Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Catastrophe at Sixteen , which Vertical published in English. Yo Asami drew a manga adaptation of the novel series. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped on Friday.

Kagami launched a sequel novel series titled Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen ( Owari no Seraph: Ichinose Guren, 19-sai no Resurrection ) in 2017, with illustrations by Asami. Kodansha Comics is publishing that series in English.

The manga has also inspired a musical adaptation.

