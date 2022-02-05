Stellar Witch LIP☆S' Kotoko Ichi Launches New Manga in March

Kaoru Watashi ni Kiss Shite. manga centers on girl with crush on aspiring perfumer

The March issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Thursday that Kotoko Ichi will launch a new manga titled Kaoru Watashi ni Kiss Shite. in the magazine's next issue on March 3.

The manga centers on a girl who has a secret crush on her upperclassman, who one day tells her that she smells nice. She later finds out that her upperclassman is training to be a perfumer, and their relationship becomes closer and more dangerous.

Ichi launched the Senya no Kiss de Kimi wo Koroshite (I'll Kill You With a Thousand Night's Kisses) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in September 2021. The magazine originally announced the manga with the title Kono Kiss wa Kimi wo Korosu Made (A Kiss For When I Kill You).

Ichi and Hana Kagami ended their Stellar Witch LIP☆S ( Majo Kaitō LIP☆S ) manga in June 2021. They launched the manga in Nakayoshi in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha Comics is digitally publishing the manga in English.