Kingdom of Z Manga Ends in 6th Volume

Amazon's listing of the sixth volume of writer Saizō Harawata and illustrator Lon Watanuki 's Kingdom of Z ( Kingdom of the Z ) manga lists that the six volume is the final volume for the series. The volume will ship on Wednesday.

Harawata and Watanuki launched the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website and app in November 2018. The manga ended serialization on the app on October 12. Kodansha published the fifth volume in June 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When the zombie apocalypse came to Japan, Satou Masaru thought he was a goner for sure…until two super hot girls came to his rescue! But Satou's relief is short-lived once he realizes just how insane his saviors are: Karin is a happy-go-lucky psycho, while Miki is a megalomaniac with plans to create an undead army and rule the world! Can Satou survive being their underling, or will he take his chances with the zombies?!

Seven Seas released the fourth volume on October 19, and will release the fifth volume on April 19.



Source: Amazon