Tenchim, Ai Hashimoto Join Cast of Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film (Updated)

Model, actress plays guest at Yuuko's shop for April 29 film

The staff of Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga announced on Saturday that the film has cast model and actress Tenchim (pictured below). Tenchim will play a customer at Yuuko's shop who wants her wish granted, and who will have a scene where she embraces protagonist Kimihiro Watanuki.

Additionally, the staff announced on Sunday that Ai Hashimoto is joining the cast as a Zashiki-Warashi spirit in love.

Ryunosuke Kamiki (left in visual below) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) plays Yuuko Ichihara.

Other cast members include:

Hokuto Matsumura as Shizuka Doumeki

Tina Tamashiro as Himawari Kunogi

as Himawari Kunogi Daoko as Marudashi "Maru"

as Marudashi "Maru" Serena Motola as Morodashi "Moro"

Shuri as Misaki

Nanase Nishino as Nekomusume

as Nekomusume Sakurako Ōhara as a guest who is possessed by an ayakashi

Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran , Helter Skelter ) is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida . Keiichirō Shibuya is composing the musical soundtrack.

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga, which launched in 2013 (but is currently on hiatus). The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September and October.

Update: Also added information about Ai Hashimoto.

