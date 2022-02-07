Ahndongshik Recruits Assistants for New Manga

Manga creator Ahndongshik ( Appare-Ranman! , pictured right) is recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for a seinen magazine app. He is seeking digital background artists and tone finishing staff. The recruitment page states that background assistants will be expected to draw a medical field setting in modern day Japan. Ahndongshik lists that he prefers if new assistants are able to work from home starting in mid-February, and the recruitment page has a schedule of February 13-28.

Ahndongshik ( Dongshik Ahn , Gagoze ), the character designer of the P.A. Works ' original television anime Appare-Ranman! , launched the manga adaptation in Young Ace in April 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on December 28. The anime premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Denpa , LLC. licensed Ahndongshik 's Renjoh Desperado manga. The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine from 2015 to 2018, and the manga has a total of six volumes.

Source: Ganmo