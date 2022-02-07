Netflix Streams Komi Can't Communicate Anime's English Dub

Netflix began streaming an English dub for the television anime of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga.

The English cast includes:

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6. The anime started streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan on October 7.

Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan on October 21, two weeks after its Japanese premiere, with weekly new episodes. Netflix will stream the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , After the Rain , Children of the Sea ) was the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe ( Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) directed the anime at OLM . Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) was in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) designed the characters.

Cider Girl performed the opening theme song "Cinderella." Kitri performed the ending theme song "Hikareinochi."

The series is getting a second season in April. Netflix will stream the second part in 2022.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on January 18. Viz Media published the manga's 16th volume on August 14.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered on September 6 on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block.

Source: Netflix