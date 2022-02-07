Wataru Midori Launches New Chinese Fantasy Manga on March 4

Kuchikake Ryū no Keiyakusha centers on antique seller searching for way to wake sister from eternal sleep

The March issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed last Friday that Wataru Midori will launch a new manga titled Kuchikake Ryū no Keiyakusha in the magazine's next issue on March 4. Midori revealed two illustrations for the manga on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The adventure manga is set in a Chinese-themed fantasy world, and centers on Yao, the proprietor of an antique shop who is also searching for someone who can wake their sister from her eternal slumber. Yao meets someone in the course of fulfilling a client's request.

Midori launched a manga adaptation of Hiroki Nagaoka's Kyōjō (Classroom) novels in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in December 2020. The manga entered its final arc in October 2021, and the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume shipped on January 28.

Yen Press licensed Midori's Run on Your New Legs ( Atarashii Ashi de Kakenukero. ) manga and will release the first volume on March 22.