Way of the Househusband Live-Action Film Reveals Trailer, Visuals, Title

The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga revealed on Tuesday a trailer, poster visuals, and full title: Gokushufudō : The Cinema.

The film will open in early summer 2022.

The cast members from the manga's previous live-action series are reprising their roles for the film, including Hiroshi Tamaki (center in image below) as Tatsu, Haruna Kawaguchi (right) as Miku, and Jun Shison (left) as Masa.

The other returning cast members include Tamaki Shiratori as Himawari, Naoto Takenaka as Kikujirō Eguchi, Izumi INamori as Ibari, Kenichi Takitō as Torajirō, Yūta Furukawa as Sakai, Junpei Yasui as Sadogashima, Tina Tamashiro as Yukari, MEGUMI as Tanaka, and Michiko Tanaka as Ōta.

Tōichirō Rutō is back from the live-action series as the director of the film.

The live-action series premiered in October 2020.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha published the eighth volume on September 9. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the seventh volume on January 18.

The manga also inspired an anime adaptation. The first part of the anime debuted globally on Netflix last April with five episodes. The second part debuted globally on Netflix on October 7.