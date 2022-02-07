Yu Tomofuji's Siariz no Shugosha Manga Enters Last Arc

This year's fifth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed last Friday that Yu Tomofuji 's Siariz no Shugosha (Siariz's Gaurdian) manga is entering its final arc.

The fantasy manga's story begins when Sabi, decried as a heretic in his town, meets Alice, a person who bears the yoke of a peculiar destiny. Alice chooses him as a Guardian, a chosen partner, before she herself loses her life in a strange occurrence in town. But she is suddenly brought back to life, now with the spirit of the "Holy Priestess" residing within her.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in April 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2021, and will publish the second volume on March 18.

Tomofuji launched the Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's 15th and final volume in January 2021. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime.