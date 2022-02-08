Corpse Princess' Yoshiichi Akahito Launches New Manga in February

Manga centers on vampires fighting monsters

Bushiroad announced on January 21 that manga creator Yoshiichi Akahito will launch a new manga titled Setsuri Kyōjin Taisen Vampire Myst (Divine Providence Mad God War Vampire Myst) on its Comic Bushiroad website in February. Bushiroad is streaming a preview video for the manga.

The manga's story is set in a world where a Red Mist appears, bringing with it monsters called Mist Demons. Facing against them are a new breed of human beings, "Vampires."

Akahito launched the Saisei no Phantasma manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in July 2015 and ended it in June 2017.

Akahito's previous series Corpse Princess ( Shikabane Hime ) launched in 2005 and ended in September 2014 after 23 volumes. Yen Press licensed the manga and released the series digitally. The manga inspired two anime series, Shikabane Hime: Aka and Shikabane Hime: Kuro . FUNimation Entertainment licensed both anime and released them in North America under the title Corpse Princess .