Doraemon: Nobita's Little Star Wars 2021 Film's Video Highlights Original, Remake Film

The official website for the Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 anime film began streaming a promotional video for the film on Wednesday. The video first highlights the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title, featuring footage from the film as well as the original theme song "Shōnenki" by Tetsuya Takeda . The video then shows the remake film, featuring the theme song "Universe" by Official HiGE DANdism .

The film will open on March 4 after a delay due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was originally slated to open in March 2021.

Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 is the 41st film in the Doraemon franchise . The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.

Susumu Yamaguchi — a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE — is directing the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) is penning the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe" specifically for the film. Sibling folk duo Billy BanBan is performing the insert song "Kokoro Arigatō" (Thank You for the Heart) for the film. Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, is handling the CG for the spaceships in the film.

Guest cast members include Teruyuki Kagawa as Gilmore, Mayu Matsuoka as Piina, Junichi Suwabe as Duracorul, Romi Park as Papi, and Yuuki Kaji as Rokoroko.

A Nintendo Switch party game based on the anime film will launch on March 4 after a similar delay from March 2021.