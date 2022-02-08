Fire Force Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga's final chapter scheduled for February 22

This year's 11th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force manga will end in two chapters. The manga is scheduled to end in the 13th issue on February 22.

The manga entered its final arc in October 2021.

Ohkubo previously said on December 31 that his manga would end in "a few" chapters, and that he had two chapters left to draw. He also confirmed that the manga will end in "about" two volumes, which would be the 34th volume. Ohkubo previously hinted in the author commentary of the manga's 23rd compiled book volume in May 2020 that the manga was in its final stage, and that he was planning for Fire Force to be his final manga.

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015, and the manga has more than 17 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga's 32nd volume shipped on December 17. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2019 and ran for 24 episodes. The series had a "second chapter" that premiered in July 2020 and ran for 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019, and the second season premiered on Toonami in October 2020.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web