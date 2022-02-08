King of Fighters XV Game Gets Anime Short by Masami Obari

Obari directed 1992-1994 Fatal Fury anime trilogy

SNK began streaming a new anime short for its The King of Fighters XV game on Tuesday. Famed animator and director Masami Obari , who directed the 1992-1994 Fatal Fury OVA and anime film trilogy, directed the short.

SNK will release the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store on February 17. Pre-orders for the game opened on December 11.

SNK delayed the game due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The base game will feature 39 playable fighters, including all characters from previous games.

The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, Yashiro Nanakase, King, Shermie, Chris, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Ralf, Clark, Blue Mary, Luong, Vanessa, Ramon, King of Dinosaurs, Athena Asamiya, Antonov, Ash Crimson, Kukri, Isla, K', Heidern, Dolores, Whip, Ángel, Krohnen, Maxima, Kula Diamond, and Elisabeth Blanctorche.

Team Garou will debut in the game as DLC in March, and the team includes Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet. Team South Town will launch in May, and the team includes Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Ryuji Yamazaki. Team 3 will debut in summer, and Team 4 will arrive in fall.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PS4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.