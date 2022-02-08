Shiyakusho Manga Gets Special Anime on YouTube

The official YouTube channel for Shinchosha Bunch Editorial Department began streaming a special anime for Kishi Azumi's Shiyakusho manga.

The video commemorates the manga's 100th chapter and 20th volume (pictured right). The anime adapts the "Ashita no Watashi" (Tomorrow's Me) story.

The cast includes:

Takehito Koyasu as Shimura

as Shimura Binbin Takaoka as Ishima

as Ishima Makoto Koichi as Rin Onoda

Typhoon Graphics animated the special in cooperation with Frontier Works .

Azumi launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in September 2013. Shinchosha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on Wednesday. The manga has exceeded 4.5 million copies in circulation.