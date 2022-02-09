Kirawaretai no Manga Adaptation Ends After Allegations of Tracing Other Manga

The official Twitter account for publisher WBASE announced on February 4 that it has canceled the serialization and sale of Mashiro Isshiki's manga adaptation of Komomo Haruno's Kirawaretai no ~Kōshoku Ō no Hi o Zenryoku de Kaihi Shimasu~ (I Want to Be Hated ~Doing Everything I Can to Not Be the Amorous King's Consort~) light novels (novel cover pictured at right) due to numerous allegations of the manga's art supposedly tracing art from works by manga artist Suzuka Oda .

The editorial department of WBASE's Manga Dock website investigated the allegations, and upon inquiring with Isshiki, the author admitted to tracing some drawings and layouts from Oda's art. The website then decided to cancel the serialization of the manga, and no longer offers it for sale or for previewing on the site.

Haruno began serializing the original story on the Kakuyomu website in September 2019. SB Creative published the first print light novel volume with illustrations by Yukiko in February 2020, and it released the second volume in June 2021.

Source: WBASE's Twitter account via Nijipoi